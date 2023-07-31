Angels rumors: 3 ways Perry Minasian can screw up 30 hours before the trade deadline
There is still plenty of time for Perry Minasian to turn what has been a good trade deadline into a bad one.
2) Perry Minasian can screw up the LA Angels trade deadline by failing to acquire another middle infielder
It's hard to really know what's going on with Zach Neto. His back is clearly not 100%, and he's played just twice in the last ten days. The Angels have essentially played with 25 players the last ten days instead of 26 because they've refused to just put him on the IL.
With the Angels headed to Atlanta I have no idea what the plan is with Neto. Can he play? Will he go on the IL? He was in the lineup for the first game of the Toronto series before being scratched. He did not appear in any of the three games.
With Neto's back a clear issue, the Angels need to find a middle infielder that can play in his absence. I'm not asking for a star, I'm asking for an upgrade over what they currently have.
Andrew Velazquez started two of the three games in Toronto and failed to record a hit. He's hitless in his last ten at-bats with seven strikeouts. I do think he can be a solid piece off the bench with his speed and defense, but his bat is unusable and the Angels must find an upgrade.
Luis Rengifo has swung a hot bat in July, but his defense is suspect enough at second base. He's not a shortstop and should not be played there. Guys like Eduardo Escobar and maybe even Michael Stefanic could play there in a pinch, but shouldn't. Adding an external piece who can start at short when Neto is out and come off the bench when he's healthy would make a lot of sense. The Angels can't afford to play Velazquez every day.