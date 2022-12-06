Angels rumors: Halos have expressed interest in Kodai Senga
The Los Angeles Angels have added a starter already this offseason, inking Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal. Anderson was a good addition coming off of a great year with the Dodgers.
With the Anderson addition, the Halos have five of their six starter slots filled. They have Shohei Ohtani, Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez all entrenched in the rotation.
Because of Ohtani, the Angels have used a six-man rotation and plan to do so once again in 2023. They have some internal candidates they can look at, but should really be looking externally. They're doing so by expressing interest in Kodai Senga, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
This Angels rumor of the team being interested in Kodai Senga is great to see.
This offseason had three established aces on the market; Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Carlos Rodon. deGrom and Verlander have signed elsewhere, and the Angels have never been connected to Rodon.
The next tier is where the Angels have been linked. Senga fits in that tier along with guys like Chris Bassitt and Jameson Taillon. Those are mid-rotation arms available. Senga is an unknown commodity as he hasn't pitched in MLB but has top-tier stuff.
Senga would be an outstanding addition to this Angels staff and there could be other benefits that come from signing him. The Angels just so happen to have another Japanese player under contract who might be persuaded to extend with the Angels. Even with that being said, Senga wouldn't be my first choice.
If a Senga signing prohibits the Angels from signing one of the three star shortstops available, I'm not interested. Shortstop is a bigger hole right now than the rotation. That's where I believe the Angels need to be focusing, especially after the Estevez signing.
Senga would be a very good and welcome addition. It just can't come at the expense of a shortstop.