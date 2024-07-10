Angels Rumors: Increased trade interest in LA reliever could bring nice return
By Drew Koch
While rumors of a potential fire sale might be a bit exaggerated, the Los Angeles Angels will unquestionably be sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Recent reports suggest that players like Tyler Anderson and Taylor Ward may stay put, but any Angels' player who's not under contract beyond 2024 will be made available to the highest bidder.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, one Angels' player who's been on the radar of several teams is closer Carlos Estévez. And why not? Outside of the aforementioned Anderson, Estévez has arguably been LA's best player this season. The right-hander has 16 saves in 28 appearances out of the Halos' bullpen and a 2.89 ERA.
Estévez is striking out nearly 27% of the batters he's faced in 2024 and has kept the base paths clear with a minute walk rate of just 3.8%. Estévez is in the final year of a two-year, $13.5 million contract and could net the Angels a nice return at the deadline.
LA Angels Rumors: Carlos Estévez is drawing a lot of attention ahead of the MLB trade deadline
While it can be debated as to whether or not the Angels should look to go even deeper and trade the likes of Anderson, Ward, and Luis Rengifo, there's no need to debate the idea of dealing Estévez before July 30th. The Halos likely have no intention of re-signing Estévez during the offseason so LA should attempt to get something in return for his services before the right-hander enters free agency this winter.
With Oakland A's closer Mason Miller all but off the market, there are few closers who are expected to be available at the trade deadline that can hold a candle to Estévez. While this season's performance alone is enough to warrant a number of inquiring teams to give GM Perry Minasian a phone call, Estévez has been quite good for the past three years. The 31-year-old has been durable while also posting a 128 ERA+ the past three seasons combined.
Look for several teams to enter a bidding war for Estévez's services as the MLB trade deadline approaches. While it's expected to see Estévez dealt in the coming weeks, the intrigue will be heightened once the potential suitors and return packages becomes clearer.