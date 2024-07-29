Angels Rumors: Surprising veteran drawing trade interest as MLB trade deadline nears
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels made their trade deadline plans clear last week with by dealing closer Carlos Estevéz to the Philadelphia Phillies. That was the start of what could be a busy few days for Angels' GM Perry Minasian.
Though it's been rumored that the Halos are looking to hold on to players like Luis Rengifo, Tyler Anderson, and Taylor Ward, it's now being reported that Anaheim is looking to move the trio if the deal is right.
But another player on the Angels roster is apparently drumming up a lot of trade interest in his own right. Kevin Pillar, whom the Angels signed during the middle of the season after he was dumped by the Chicago White Sox, is likely to be moved in the coming days.
LA Angels Rumors: Kevin Pillar drawing a lot of trade interest
Pillar has been a savior of sorts for the Angels this season. While the Halos are outside the postseason picture with no hope of a playoff run in sight, Pillar was signed following Mike Trout's knee injury and has done nothing but rake since joining the club.
It's doubtful at the time that many throughout the Angels' organization expected Pillar to be anything more than an insurance during Trout's absence, but he has the highest fWAR (1.1) of any outfielder on the Angels' roster.
Combine Pillar's production with his expiring, low-cost contract and the Angels have a prime sell-high trade candidate on their hands. The Washington Nationals just traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the New York Mets in exchange for Tyler Stuart. The right-handed pitching prospect was among the top 20 in the Mets' organization.
Teams in need of an offensive-minded outfielder will undoubtedly be giving the Angels a call before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Pillar is hitting .287/.343/.481 and has nine stolen bases on the season as well.
Though Minasian and Co. will be fielding offers for Rengifo, Anderson, and Ward too, expect Pillar to be wearing a different uniform later this week.