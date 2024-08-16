Angels Rumors: Under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition set to make MLB debut
By Drew Koch
UPDATE: The Angels are making moves! Kavadas and Jack Lopez are getting promoted while Willie Calhoun and Luis Guillorme are being designated for assignment.
The Los Angeles Angels made a couple deals at the MLB trade deadline last month. While dealing Carlos Esteves to the Philadelphia Phillies brought back two top prospects, the haul LA received from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Luis Garcia didn't gain nearly the same attention.
But that doesn't mean there weren't some solid prospects included in the trade package. As part of that deal, Boston shipped four players back to Anaheim, and it seems as if one of those young players is set to make his major debut very soon.
Some unconfirmed reports are emerging on social media claiming that former Notre Dame slugger Niko Kavadas will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Kavadas is a former 11th-round draft pick of the Red Sox.
Angels Rumors: Trade deadline acquisition Niko Kavadas set to make MLB debut
Kavadas hasn't had much success since arriving to the Angels organization a few weeks ago, but the 25-year-old was on fire with Triple-A Worcester earlier this season. In his 11 games with the Salt Lake Bees, Kavadas is hitting a meager .159/.229/.341 with a pair of doubles and two homers. But in his 83 games with the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, Kavadas posted a .281/.424/.551 slash line, showing both patience at the plate and plenty of power.
Despite his slow start with the Angels, Kavadas still has a .921 OPS on the year with 19 home runs. After the Halos parted ways with veteran infielder Willie Calhoun, it would stand to reason that Kavadas will occupy that same type of role if indeed he's called up to the big leagues.
Based on the timing of the impending call-up, Kavadas should still be able to maintain rookie status heading into next season. According to MLB.com, players with 130 at-bats or fewer or less than 45 days on the active roster will still be considered rookies. Based on that data, the Angels may be just under the threshold to keep Kavadas' rookie status intact.