Another Angels 2024 trade deadline acquisition makes MLB debut with mixed results
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels weren't very active at this year's MLB trade deadline. Angels GM Perry Minasian pulled off a fine trade with the Philadelphia Phillies that sent closer Carlos Estévez to the National League's best team, but the rest of deadline came and went with little more than handful of tiny acquisitions.
Fellow reliever Luis Garcia was dealt to the Boston Red Sox for a hefty return. But the trade package was more quantity than quality. In exchange for Garcia, the Angels received infielder Matthew Lugo, right-handers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas, and first baseman Niko Kavadas.
Since the trade, Kavadas has made his major league debut. To date, the left-handed hitting infielder has just one hit on the season, though when Kavadas made contact, the ball did clear the fence. Kavadas is 1-for-24 with a .315 OPS and 14 strikeouts.
But another trade deadline acquisition made his big league debut this week as well. Zeferjahn, who was a third-round pick of the Red Sox out of the University of Kansas in 2019, stepped onto the mound this past Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Since the trade, Zeferjahn had made five appearances with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City and owned a 2.35 ERA with eight punchouts in 7 1/3 innings of work.
Zeferjahn brought his swing-and-miss stuff to the big leagues as well. During his debut, Zeferjahn faced nine batters and induced four strikeouts. He came on in the seventh inning after fellow relief pitcher Matt Moore left with an injury.
Zeferjahn made quick work of the first two Blue Jays hitters he faced. Ernie Clement went down swinging and Will Wagner was dispatched on five pitches. Zeferjahn made his big league debut look easy.
But a hit batsman and two walks sandwiched around a strikeout in the eighth inning loaded the bases with one out. A fielder's choice groundout helped LA record their second out, but it allowed a run to score. Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then roped an RBI single into right field that plated another run. Zeferjahn got the final out by way of a strikeout and finished his outing by allowing two runs on one hit with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
Considering that Zeferjahn made his debut rather unexpectedly after an injury to Moore and still put up some solid numbers, Angels manager Ron Washington will be mostly pleased with the right-hander's showing. Angels fans are hoping for more punchouts, but fewer free passes during Zeferjahn's audition over the final few weeks of the season.