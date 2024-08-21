Ben Joyce makes AL MVP frontrunner look foolish with ridiculous heater in Angels win
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels got off the schneid on Tuesday night with a 9-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. Tyler Anderson inexcusably gave up 12 hits, including four that went for extra bases. But the Angels' lineup, thanks in large part of Zach Neto, logged 11 hits of their own and put up seven runs over the final four innings.
And while the Halos' bats certainly deserve some credit for their performance, LA's bullpen came up clutch on Tuesday night and helped halt the team's losing skid at three games. Hunter Strickland and José Quijada put up zeroes in the seventh and eighth innings, but it was Ben Joyce who was most impressive for the Halos.
The rookie hurler toed the rubber in the ninth, and a pair of runs in the top of the inning helped push the lead from two to four. Nonetheless, manager Ron Washington needed his flamethrower to shut down the Royals' bats to end the game, and that's exactly what he did.
Ben Joyce makes AL MVP Bobby Witt Jr. frontrunner look foolish with ridiculous heater in Angels’ win
Joyce dispatched of MJ Melendez on six pitches. After falling behind 2-0, the right-hander rallied with three straight 100-plus mph fastballs; two of which were fouled off. Melendez then looked foolish by swinging wildly at Joyce's sinker that dipped out of the zone.
Joyce's next batter quickly grounded out, giving the Angels two outs in the inning and setting the stage for a one-on-one matchup between the Halos hurler and one of the frontrunners for AL MVP, Bobby Witt Jr.
Joyce was up for the challenge. The right-hander's first pitch touched 105 mph and there was no way for Witt to catch up. Down 0-1, Witt attempted to make contact with the next pitch, but Joyce blew it by the Royals All-Star once again. Joyce went back to the heater one more time, this time at 103 mph, and it was goodnight Mr. Witt.
The strikeout of Witt ended the game and the Halos' three-game losing streak. Joyce has solidified his spot in the Angels' bullpen going forward and LA's skipper knows what he's got. After the game, Washington said, “Joyce is gonna be something special." After watching Joyce strike out Witt on three straight pitches, the word special might be selling the Angels reliever short.