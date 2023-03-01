The best Angels player to wear number 39
39 players have worn number 39 in Los Angeles Angels history, which is more than any other number. Number 39 is currently being worn in Spring Training by Ryan Aguilar, an outfielder who's currently a non-roster invitee in Angels camp. Aguilar is unlikely to make the roster at any point, but you never truly know, right? I mean, he was with the team last year for seven games.
Aguilar wasn't the only Angel to wear number 39 in 2022. David MacKinnon played in 16 games for the Angels in the number last year. Dillon Thomas appeared in eight games for the Angels wearing number 39.
Dave Parker wore number 39, but we probably don't want to talk about his Angels stint. Kirby Yates made one appearance for the Angels in 2017 before putting him on waivers. Yates, of course, would turn into an all-star with the Padres just two seasons later. He obviously is not the best Angels player to wear number 39, but who is?
Mike Witt is the best player to wear number 39 in Angels history
Mike Witt spent 9.5 out of his 12 MLB seasons with the Angels and had quite the career. He looked promising right away, finishing fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 1981. He had a 3.28 ERA in 22 appearances and 21 starts.
In the 1984 season, Witt's first season as a full-time starter with no relief appearances, he threw the ninth Perfect Game in MLB history and the only Perfect Game in Los Angeles Angels history. He struck out 10 Rangers batters on the final day of the season and did not allow a base runner while throwing just 94 pitches. Witt finished that season with a 3.47 ERA in 34 starts and 246.2 innings pitched. Not too shabby.
Witt's best season came in 1986, when he won 18 games and had a 2.84 ERA in 34 starts and 269 innings pitched. He was an all-star, finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting, and finished 12th in the AL MVP voting.
Witt ranks fourth in innings pitched, strikeouts, wins, and starts. He was a true workhorse for the Halos, averaging 34 starts and 247 innings pitched from 1984-89. He was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2015 and is one of the greatest Angels pitchers in franchise history.