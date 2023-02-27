The best Angels player to wear number 37
Kevin Padlo recorded two hits in three at-bats on Saturday while scoring two runs in the Los Angeles Angels Spring Training victory. His performance was overshadowed by Jo Adell's home run and Tucker Davidson's performance on the mound, but Padlo looked good at the plate.
Padlo is a non-roster invite who is wearing number 37. He likely won't make the team, but it's possible we see him at some point as a versatile infielder with the ability to hit against left-handed pitching.
Padlo will be looking to join a list of 32 Angels players to wear number 37. The most recent Angel to wear it was Magneuris Sierra, who was replaced by Brett Phillips as a fourth outfielder who has great speed and plays great defense. Dylan Bundy wore it for his two seasons as an Angel. Despite the bad, one Angels player sticks out as the best to wear number 37.
Donnie Moore is the best player to wear number 37 in Angels history
Donnie Moore spent his first ten seasons on four different teams. During his stint with the Braves, he developed into a really solid reliever before heading to Anaheim. As an Angel, Moore was at his best.
In the 1985 season, Moore's first as an Angel, he posted a 1.92 ERA in 65 appearances and 103 innings pitched. He recorded 31 saves that year which nearly doubled his career high of 16 the season prior. He was an all-star for the first time, finished seventh in the Cy Young balloting, and even finished sixth in the MVP voting, as a reliever! That shows how dominant Moore was that season.
He'd continue to be a valuable weapon in the 1986 season, posting a 2.97 ERA in 49 appearances and 72.2 innings pitched. He only recorded 21 saves that season, but helped the Angels reach the postseason.
Overall, Moore would post a 2.75 ERA in 155 appearances. He'd convert 61 saves in four seasons. He'd retire after his Angels tenure. He's eighth in saves and fifth in games finished in Angels history.