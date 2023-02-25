Jo Adell trying to prove he belongs on the roster with long home run
Jo Adell has a very slim shot at making the Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster. The Halos signed Brett Phillips to an MLB deal which all but guarantees him a spot as the fourth outfielder. With two of David Fletcher, Jared Walsh, Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo, and Brandon Drury serving as bench players every day, and there being a need for a backup catcher, there's really no room for Adell to make the club.
Despite the slim chance, Adell does not want to be counted out. He came to camp as motivated as ever, and seems determined to at least make the Angels think about him as a potential Opening Day roster player.
If Brett Phillips gets off to a rough start, or if there's an injury, Adell could be the first guy the Angels turn to. It will be one of Adell or Mickey Moniak as that next man up.
Angels outfielder Jo Adell makes his first push at an Opening Day roster spot
Adell was in the Angels lineup for the first game of Spring Training batting fifth against Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales, who's a decent back-end starting pitcher.
Something Adell at least has the potential to do that a player like Phillips does not, is hit. Adell was a blue chip prospect for a reason, and has the tools to be a really good big league player.
Adell got into a hitters count, something he struggled to do as he had just a 3.9% walk rate last season, and took advantage of a great pitch to hit, launching it deep into the seats in left.
Adell walked in his second at bat and worked a three-ball count in his third. Obviously it's just one game, but he is showing real improvement in that area.
For now, Phillips is the fourth outfielder with Adell ticketed for AAA. If Adell has a hot spring, I'm sure the Angels will have their eyes open.