The best Angels player to wear number 38
Michael Stefanic wears number 38 for the Los Angeles Angels. It's unclear how exactly Stefanic will find his way back to the active roster with all of the infield depth the Angels have, but for now, Stefanic is on the 40-man roster and wears number 38.
Other players to wear number 38 are more known for other numbers they wore as Angels. Bengie Molina is known for wearing number 1, but he began his career wearing 38. Bryan Harvey is more known for wearing number 34, but also began his career wearing number 38.
Clyde Wright is the best player to wear number 38 in Angels history
Clyde Wright is a name that doesn't get spoken about too much, but he was a really solid pitcher on those early Angels teams.
He debuted in 1966 but was used as a starter and as a reliever. He didn't become a full-time member of the rotation until 1970, and that's when he really took off.
Wright won 22 games that year and had a 2.83 ERA in 39 starts. He made the only all-star game appearance of his career, finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting, and 21st in the MVP voting. He even threw the second no-hitter in Angels history that year.
Wright followed that 1970 season with two more years of sub-3.00 ERA's. He had a 2.99 ERA in 37 starts and 276.1 innings pitched in 1971 and then had a 2.98 ERA in 35 starts and 251 innings pitched in 1972.
Wright didn't strike many out, striking out just 3.7 batters per nine in his Angels tenure, but he was still able to be very effective for that three-year stretch.