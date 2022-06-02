Clutch LA Angels free agent signing returns from injury with strong results
Archie Bradley came back from his injury that kept him away from the Big Leagues from April 30th to May 24th last week, and delivered mixed results for the LA Angels in his first couple of outings. In his first game back (May 25th), he looked good. He threw an inning without walking anyone or giving up a hit, and recorded a strikeout as well.
In his second game back, however, it was a bit more complicated. His stat line says he went a third of an inning without giving up any runs, but Angels fans who watched the game know that the stats didn't necessarily tell the whole story. Bradley came in with an inherited runner on second and he let him score.
While that run doesn't go to Bradley, and he wasn't put in the easiest position--coming into a ballgame with a runner in scoring position--his outing was overall a bit less than ideal. He gave up two hits on the day. Bradley was a key free agent acquisition for the Halos, and currently has been a bit up and down on the year.
It's why it was refreshing to see him come out in this new series against the Yankees, and throw well. He went two thirds of an inning and didn't walk anyone or allow any runs on Tuesday. While Bradley has been a bit up and down this season, he has had two strong outings since his injury. And while the outing in the middle there wasn't perfect, it wasn't awful either. He looks like he has found his groove after his poor start at the very beginning of the season.
Archie Bradley got off to a poor start to his LA Angels career in his first five games.
Archie Bradley allowed seven earned runs in those five appearances (5.2 innings pitched) for the LA Angels. That amounted to an 11.12 ERA, and he was allowing a whopping .320 batting average in that stretch. After that, however, he caught fire. He went three games without allowing a single run, walk, or hit.
Then, however, the injury happened. And since, while he hasn't had a ton of opportunities to prove himself, he has been solid. And sure, he may not be what he was in his three outings prior to the injury. Considering that he did show that level of excellence, however, shows that he has what it takes to have a great year.
He had only thrown in ten different games heading into this series against the Yankees. Don't let the 5.91 ERA fool you. He HAS shown the ability to be just as effective as he's always been, and potentially even more so.