Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Luis Rengifo batting eighth, 2B
Luis Rengifo is another player who broke out this past season and had a career year. He's generating some interest on the trade market but the Angels will likely keep him.
Rengifo hit 17 home runs and had a 103 OPS+ in 2022. He saw time in many different positions and gave the Angels another bat teams had to pay attention to.
While Rengifo hit third more than any other spot in 2022, he'd be better suited at the bottom of the order. The Angels hopefully won't have to play guys like Andrew Velazquez and Matt Duffy every day for extended periods of time.
Rengifo is a switch hitter who if he walked more, would've had a great offensive season. He drew just 17 walks in 511 plate appearances.
Rengifo's job hitting behind guys like Ward and Benintendi would be to drive them in. Those guys get on base a ton and Rengifo has power. He has to be the one to come up with the clutch three-run homer once in a while.
I hope to see improvement from Rengifo both offensively and defensively then maybe we can have a conversation about him being part of the Angels' future plans.