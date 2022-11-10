Luis Rengifo generating trade interest
The Los Angeles Angels stumbled to the finish line in 2022 going 73-89 and missing the postseason once again. While most of the season was disappointing, one bright spot was the play of Luis Rengifo.
After making nothing of the first three years of chances he had at the big league level, Rengifo didn't even make the Opening Day roster in 2022. Because of all of the injuries the Angels sustained, particularly in their infield, Rengifo ended up with the Angels in early May. He was never sent back down.
After his solid campaign, the Angels infielder is generating interest on the trade market according to Jon Morosi of MLB network.
While the Angels are expecting to keep Rengifo, I think they should at least entertain offers.
Morosi notes that like Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are expected to keep Luis Rengifo. They want to contend in 2023 and expect Rengifo to help them do that.
While I think Rengifo definitely had a solid season, it'd be foolish for the Angels to not listen to offers.
Rengifo slashed .264/.294/.429 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI. He had a 103 OPS+. He was a Silver Slugger finalist for the utility position.
Rengifo displayed some power, hitting 17 home runs. He hit 12 of those home runs in the second half where he really took a hold of an everyday role across a couple of different positions. The versatility got him that Silver Slugger finalist nod and also got him a Gold Glove finalist nod. That one might be a little bit less deserving.
The only position where Rengifo was a solid defender was third base where he had 3 DRS. He had -1 DRS at second base and -2 DRS at shortstop. Those are the positions Rengifo is expected to play if the Angels remain healthy.
Rengifo is an offense-first player, which is fine, but a 103 OPS+ combined with poor defense in the middle infield isn't the recipe for a great player. The Angels would be better suited slotting him in at the hot corner but Anthony Rendon is there so that won't be happening.
If Rengifo could draw more walks and improve on the 103 OPS+ I'd feel a lot more comfortable with him playing every day. He drew just 17 walks in 511 plate appearances.
Rengifo is 25 and has three years of team control left. For that reason alone, they should not be rushing to trade him. However, he hasn't done enough in my eyes to warrant not even listening to offers which appears to be what the Angels are doing here, at least for now.