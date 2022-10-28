Four LA Angels players named AL Silver Slugger finalists
The Los Angeles Angels went 73-89 and missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. A big reason for them missing the playoffs was an underwhelming offense. Outside of the guys who produced at the top, the Angels lineup was filled with guys who were below average to put it nicely at the plate.
Los Angeles ranked 25th in runs per game, but that wasn't because of the Angels Silver Slugger finalists.
Mike Trout, Luis Rengifo, Shohei Ohtani, and Taylor Ward were nominated as finalists for a Silver Slugger Award.
The LA Angels have a chance at winning four Silver Slugger Awards.
Mike Trout was one of the outfielders nominated for a Silver Slugger. He slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI. Trout hit 40 home runs when he didn't even have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title. He was at a 54 home run pace if he played in all 162 games, which would've set a new career high for the future Hall of Famer.
Trout was without a doubt one of the best hitters in the American League and I believe will get one of the three Silver Sluggers given out to outfielders.
Shohei Ohtani is up for two Silver Slugger Awards, one for DH and one for utility. Ohtani being a candidate for the Utility position is strange because pitchers don't typically hit (so they can't win a Silver Slugger) and the only other position he played was DH.
Ohtani slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. He wasn't as good offensively as he was in 2021 but he was still one of the best hitters in the American League. He probably won't win the DH award over Yordan Alvarez but should win the Utility Silver Slugger.
Trout and Ohtani are both candidates for the Hank Aaron Award as well.
Taylor Ward completely turned his career around in 2022. He was probably the best hitter in the AL for two months before getting hurt after crashing into a wall. Ward had a 135 OPS+ and hit 23 home runs with a .360 OBP. He was one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball.
Ward really struggled after his injury and only turned it on again offensively in September. This hurts his chances at a Silver Slugger this season but I expect him to be even better in 2023 playing injury-free.
Luis Rengifo was another player who out of nowhere became a really solid hitter. He slashed .264/.294/.429 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI. He was outstanding after spending the first month of the season in AAA.
Rengifo played a bunch of different positions for Los Angeles and is up for the Utility Silver Slugger Award. Considering he's running against Ohtani and also the AL batting champ Luis Arraez, he likely won't win the award. However, it was still a great season for Rengifo who is also up for a Gold Glove Award.