Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting rotation #2 starter: Chris Bassitt
This free agency class has some big names like Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and Justin Verlander. All three studs come with massive red flags and likely wouldn't want to come to Anaheim anyway.
For the second spot in the rotation, I think the Angels need someone who they can rely on to give them a consistent outing every time out and give them a chance to win. Chris Bassitt is the perfect pitcher for this role.
Angels fans should know Bassitt well from his years in Oakland. He was traded to the Mets this past season and proved that the big stage didn't deter his performance in the slightest.
Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in his 30 starts. He went six or more innings in 23 of his 30 starts and was one out shy twice. He went less than five just four times. Bassitt allowed three runs or fewer in all but eight of his starts. He allowed more than four runs just four times.
That kind of consistency is something the Angels lack. Had it not been for a comebacker to his face or a stint on the COVID IL, Bassitt wouldn't have missed a start in the past two seasons.
I think this young staff has good potential, but Bassitt being the reliable veteran he is would be the perfect number two starter in this staff.