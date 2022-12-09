Every Angels trade candidate and why they could go
7) LA Angels trade candidate Andrew Velazquez shouldn't play for the Angels
Andrew Velazquez played in 125 games this past season for the Angels mainly due to David Fletcher being out. Velazquez is an elite defender but is so awful offensively he shouldn't even be a utility infielder.
Velazquez slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. He had a 53 OPS+ which is hard to fathom. I love Velazquez's glove and think he was snubbed in the Gold Glove conversation. However, his bat is non-existent. For that reason alone he should not be the backup option for the Angels. If another team values him at all, go get an arm they don't believe in or really anything.
8) LA Angels trade candidate Shohei Ohtani has to be somewhat available until he extends
You don't want to hear this, and I don't want to say it. The fact of the matter is, Shohei Ohtani cannot be considered untouchable until he signs an extension. He signed a contract for this season, the final year of team control, before hitting free agency in 2023. If Ohtani does not extend, the Angels must move him.
Trading him would be a disastrous outcome, and hopefully, Ohtani will commit to the Halos when the new ownership takes over. If he doesn't, the one thing the Angels absolutely cannot do is lose him for nothing. If he walks in free agency and the Angels don't get a haul of prospects and MLB-ready talent back, they messed this whole thing up. The hope is, of course, that he stays long-term. If he never commits, he has to be moved.