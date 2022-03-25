Famous Mike Trout artist on Reddit uses viral drawings to give back to community
A talented artist on Reddit chose to help us get through the MLB lockout by drawing a new picture of LA Angels' franchise player Mike Trout every single day during the pause. Many of you remember it, as his drawings went viral consistently throughout the lockout.
He helped us get through the lockout by giving us something to look forward to. Even the bizarre drawings that made no sense to us still at least got us hooked on wondering what type of drawing we'd see next. After the lockout, he held an 'Ask Me Anything (AMA)' on Reddit.
He got over 1,600 questions and comments after he did. The post made the Reddit home page. There were some great highlights from this AMA, like when he revealed that both the Halos and Trouty had reached out to him. Most importantly, however, the artist (Ray Sbarra from Staten Island, New York) used his newfound fame for a greater good.
Sbarra used the internet fame he found through drawing Mike Trout to donate to some very important charities.
One of the fans of the talented Mike Trout artist asked if Sbarra had a 'favorite charity we can donate to.' Sbarra's response gave the fans many options:
"The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is something important to me, but my website donates to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for Trout, and The Center for Asian American Media for Ohtani because of Stephen A Smith's dumb comments. Take your pick of any of those!"
Fans have donated to charity on Sbarra's behalf, proving that Sbarra's art was not only important for baseball fans to escape during the lockout, but also to give back to the community. Most drawings took Sbarra about 60-90 minutes, but every minute was clearly worth it, as the 26-year-old truck driver proved to be a class act in using the attention to help major causes.
He truly did eclipse quite a bit of fame through this experience, as his last masterpiece received close to seven times the upvotes than the tweet that literally announced the lockout to be over. The most impressive part, however, is him donating to charities, and in particular charities that mean something to our favorite Angels.