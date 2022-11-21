Feinsand says Angels and Quintana are a match
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker. He matched one free agent to all 30 MLB teams. The player Feinsand matched to the Los Angeles Angels is a name you might recognize, Jose Quintana.
Quintana of course began last season with the Angels and it couldn't have gone much worse. He had a 6.75 ERA in 24 appearances (10 starts) after signing a one-year $8 million dollar deal with the club. He was eventually waived and claimed by the Giants off waivers.
Last offseason he signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Pirates and had a great season.
Should the Angels give Quintana another shot?
The Angels have already bolstered their rotation by signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal. Anderson gives the Angels a reliable innings eater who can give them a chance to win every time out.
If the Angels were to sign Quintana they'd be hoping for similar results. He probably won't have the 2.93 ERA he had while splitting time with the Pirates and Cardinals this past season. He also won't be as bad as he was as an Angel the first time around.
Quintana has a 3.75 career ERA in his 10 seasons. The Angels would most definitely take that output from him if they were to sign him.
Fans should forget the 2021 version of Quintana because that's not who he is. If the Angels were to sign him, he'd be much better than that.
Feinsand talks about how the Angels likely won't pursue a high-end starter and I agree. Quintana could be the low-cost mid-rotation arm to really finish out this rotation.
I wouldn't mind a Jose Quintana reunion, what do you think?