Final bench spot, more MiLB deals, more
If there're no additional signings or trades made, the Angels have virtually a full position player roster. By adding Brandon Drury, Hunter Renfroe, and Gio Urshela to the fold, the Angels have more depth and versatility than they've had in a long time. The Angels also have as good of a bench as they've had in a while, as players like Jared Walsh, Luis Rengifo, David Fletcher, Urshela, and Max Stassi aren't guaranteed starting jobs.
The Angels should in theory have three of their four bench slots filled right now. Max Stassi should be the backup catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe. One of Fletcher or Rengifo should be on the bench while the other plays shortstop. One of Jared Walsh or Urshela should be on the bench while the other is at first base. The fourth bench spot is up in the air.
Should the Angels use one of Mickey Moniak or Jo Adell for that spot to serve as the fourth outfielder this roster is missing? Should they just go with best player available who at this point is probably Livan Soto? Should they go for defense with Andrew Velazquez? Should they have a third catcher in Matt Thaiss? Of course, things can change with another signing or trade, but it's an interesting debate to have right now.
More Angels news:
The Angels signed three more players to MiLB deals. While those aren't the exciting deals we're looking for, it's good that they're adding pieces they think have some sort of upside. They likely won't turn out to be anything, but it doesn't hurt.
MLB news:
The Mets continue to make moves as they traded James McCann and $19 million dollars out of the $24 million he's owed in the next two seasons to Baltimore for a player to be named later. The Mets clear a roster spot and are able to do so without paying the entire McCann contract while Baltimore got themselves a cheap backup catcher as they're paying him $2.5 million dollars annually for two seasons. He should be good for Adley Rutschman. Good deal for both sides, in my opinion.
The Athletics signed Drew Rucinski to a one-year $3 million dollar deal. The contract includes a $5 million dollar club option for the 2024 season. He returns to the U.S. after spending four seasons in the KBO. He should fight for a rotation spot in a weak Oakland pitching staff.
The Yankees re-introduced Aaron Judge yesterday after signing him to a massive nine-year deal. In that press conference they named him captain, the first Yankee captain since Derek Jeter.