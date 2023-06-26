Five White Sox pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
After a really disheartening three-game series in Colorado which saw the Los Angeles Angels lose two of three against a bad Rockies team, the Halos return home for a crucial seven-game homestand. It begins tonight with four games against the Chicago White Sox.
The Angels faced the White Sox in Chicago earlier this season and took two of three. Notably, this was the series in which Shohei Ohtani got his way out of a slump, and he's been unbelievable since. Since the Angels began the series at Guaranteed Rate Field, Ohtani has slashed .354/.444/.859 with 13 home runs and 28 RBI in 25 games. So yeah, thank you, White Sox.
Chicago was a team trying to make the postseason in 2023 but finished the month of April with a record of 8-23. While they've been above .500 since they still sit at 34-45 on the season. They're still in the AL Central race because of how awful that division is, but they're six games back and have shown nothing that makes you believe they'd go on a run. There's a good chance the Sox sell at this year's deadline. If they do, there're a bunch of pitchers the Angels should look to acquire.
1) White Sox trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Lucas Giolito
It feels almost certain that barring a big run, Lucas Giolito will be traded. Even if the White Sox are six back and somewhat within striking range, it feels like losing Giolito for nothing won't be a risk Chicago takes.
The free agent to be is enjoying a very nice bounceback season after a really rough 2022. Giolito had a 4.90 ERA in his 30 starts last season, and he now has a 3.41 ERA in 16 starts this season.
Giolito has been rather inconsistent in his time in the big leagues either pitching really well or really poorly, but he's always been durable and a guy that can eat innings. He's made at least 29 starts and thrown at least 170 innings in each of the last four complete seasons, and he's on pace to reach those numbers again this season.
Adding Giolito, a southern California kid, to this team would be great. The Angels have a clear rotation need, and he won't be absurdly expensive considering his expiring contract status. If the Angels can't swing a trade for him, I wouldn't be surprised to see them be in on him in free agency.