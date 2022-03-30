Former All-Star suffers devastating injury and will miss entire season for LA Angels
The LA Angels have announced that Halo relief pitcher AJ Ramos is likely out for the year with a shoulder injury. This is an awful break for Ramos, who has battled many injuries recently even without this one. He's been limited to seven appearances in the last three years due to injury.
Now, he'll go this year (in all likelihood) without any appearances. As someone who was at the game on Sunday when he suffered the injury, it was obvious that it was serious. He threw an errant pitch, and as soon as he threw it he expressed discomfort in his throwing arm and the coaching staff immediately attended to him.
Turns out, he tore a capsule in his shoulder. Ramos had a chance to really be a big part of this pen during the year. In his four chances at the end of last year (first year with Anaheim), he went 4.2 IP and didn't give up any runs at all. He allowed no hits and just two walks.
AJ Ramos would have been a great veteran presence for the LA Angels pitching staff.
AJ Ramos would provide a lot of good experience for this young LA Angels' pitching staff. Ramos has been in the league since 2012, and was an All-Star in 2016 for the Marlins. He's had an ERA over 3.99 just once in his entire career. A career 3.04 ERA pitcher (129 ERA+), he's struck out a solid 10.4 batters per nine frames in his career.
For now, LA will have to dig deeper into their depth to find out who they will replace Ramos with. Of course, it was possible Ramos wouldn't make the Opening Day roster since he was signed to a Minor League deal. His strong track record (when on the field) made it seem as if he'd potentially be a key piece to the bullpen plan for Joe Maddon and Matt Wise, though.