Four players who deserve a B grade for the 2022 season
The Los Angeles Angels disappointed in 2022 and missed the playoffs. With the offseason near, report cards are here.
The Angels had four players who deserved an A grade for their performances in 2022. Those who fit in the next category weren't quite as good or didn't play enough to earn the highest grade.
Let's look at four Angels players who deserve a B grade for their 2022 season.
1) Jimmy Herget was a very pleasant surprise in the Angels bullpen.
An argument can be made to give Jimmy Herget an A grade for the 2022 season. If you gave that to him I wouldn't be mad at all. To me, it's very hard to earn an A as a reliever.
Herget's season got off to an abysmal start when he allowed four runs while recording just one out in the Angels' second game of the season. After that outing, he only had three outings where he allowed more than one earned run.
In Herget's 49 appearances he posted a 2.48 ERA and a 2.89 FIP. The Angels were expected to have an improved bullpen with veterans like Raisel Iglesias, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera leading the way but all three disappointed. Herget was the best reliever by far in Anaheim and was really the only reliable reliever the Angels had.
Herget had an 8.2 K/9, walked just 2.0/9, and allowed 0.5 HR/9. He struck out a decent amount of hitters, limited the free pass, and didn't allow many long balls. That's a recipe for success.
What makes Herget such an intriguing weapon is he can go multiple innings in outings. He recorded more than three outs 22 times in his 49 appearances and recorded as many as 11 outs in an outing. In that outing, he allowed no runs on just one hit against the Mariners.
Herget ended the season as the Angels' closer and he converted nine saves in 12 tries. The 29-year-old came out of nowhere and should be a key piece in the 2023 Angels bullpen.