Grading the LA Angels' last 5 first-round picks in the MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Angels once again hold a high draft pick in the upcoming 2024 MLB Draft with the No. 8 overall selection. Based on their recent draft history, it is probably a fair bet that the Angels will once again look to take a college player that they can blast through the minor leagues quickly, even though the team's track record with quick player development is very, very questionable.
So far, the various draft experts appear to be divided as to what the Angels will actually end up doing in the 2024 draft. Everyone pretty much agrees that it will be a college player, and history suggests it will be bat, but MLB Pipeline has the Angels taking flamethrower Chase Burns in their mock draft in a bit of a twist, while Baseball America mocked college infielder Christian Moore to the Angels recently.
With the draft right around the corner, it is fair to wonder how the Angels' more recent draft picks are turning out. While their story isn't completely written yet, here is how LA's last five first-round picks grade out so far with the benefit of hindsight.
Grading LA Angels' past five first-round picks
Nolan Schanuel (2023)
When the Angels picked Schanuel 11th overall in the 2023 draft, few actually thought that Angels fans would see him taking the field in the big leagues that year. However, that is exactly what happened, as the Angels called Schanuel up extremely quickly, where he initially impressed with his patience at the plate and tantalizing offensive potential.
Unfortunately, Schanuel hasn't been able to replicate his 2023 success this season. Through 82 games in 2024, he sports just a .237/.315/.345 line, as big league four-seam fastballs have eaten him alive this year.
Present Grade: B - Schanuel is rather talented and he DID debut in the majors the year he was drafted, which are points in his favor. However, the Angels probably rushed him too quickly and he is an incomplete product at best, and the team may have permanently stunted his development at worst.
Zach Neto (2022)
Drafting players out of smaller schools can be very risky, as the level of competition in those smaller conferences can create numbers that end up being a mirage. However, Neto was highly regarded by pretty much everyone in 2022 despite playing at Campbell University, and the Angels were the ones to pull the trigger at No. 13 overall.
Neto initially rewarded LA's faith in him as he laid waste to the minor leagues in 2022 and 2023 before he, too, was given a very quick promotion to the big leagues in April 2023. In his 650ish plate appearances in the big leagues since then, he has generally been a .700 OPS hitter who has shown flashes of being a guy that can change games with his blend of speed and power.
Present Grade: B - Again, Neto's numbers haven't been great, but it is hard to parse between whether the Angels promoted him too quickly or if he is going to stay this offensively limited. The easiest explanation is that the Angels may have screwed up again here, and it may take Neto a while to get his feet under him, but is still talented enough for that not to completely tank his grade.
Sam Bachman (2021)
While the Angels have a bit of a reputation of not picking enough pitchers in the draft to keep a sustainable pipeline on the mound, Sam Bachman represented their second top pick in a row used on an arm. Bachman came from a relatively small college program, but was a college lefty with a fastball that threatened triple digits and a wipeout slider.
Unfortunately, injuries have set Bachman back significantly during his time in the minor leagues. After beeing extremely limited by back and arm injuries in 2022, Bachman suffered a shoulder injury in 2023 that required offseason surgery, which he only just came back from in late May 2024. Through nine appearances in the minors this year, Bachman sports a 3.94 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 29.2 innings of work.
Present Grade: C+ - Bachman's raw talent gives hope that this grade could improve. However, there were already concerns before the draft that his arm action could lead to a move to the bullpen, and his injury history makes that move even more likely.
Reid Detmers (2020)
During the 2020 MLB Draft where every team was looking to make safe picks, given that the draft was only five rounds and COVID had shut down baseball almost everywhere, the Angels went with college lefty Reid Detmers out of the University of Louisville with 10th overall pick. Detmers had a stellar career in college and appeared to be exactly the kind of pick LA needed to make in that spot.
Once again, the Angels' rapid player development reared its ugly head, as the Angels immediately started Detmers at Double-A in 2021 and had him in the big leagues that August. Detmers has shown flashes of his potential in the big leagues, including throwing a no-hitter in May 2022, but struggled mightily after a hot start to the 2024 and got optioned back to the minors earlier this year.
Present Grade: B- - This grade is allowing for Detmers to regain the dominant form he showed earlier this season. However, we can't ignore the fact that he got sent back to the minors after a horrid stretch, and it remains unclear how much the Angels actually trust him to turn things around.
Will Wilson (2019)
Wilson was one of the top prospects in the 2019 draft as a guy who supposedly had a high floor and did a lot of things well instead of having one or two standout tools. While some outlets had him ranked him as more of a "bottom third of the first round" talent, the Angels' love of college guys that could move quickly goes way back, and they snagged Wilson 15th overall.
To say that Wilson has been a disappointment is a bit of an understatement. While he has shown some pop at times, he has a career .236 average in the minor leagues, is struggling at Double-A this year, and is no longer much of a prospect. His stock had fallen so much so quickly that the Angels traded him to the Giants as a throw-in.
Present Grade: D - Wilson is still playing, so there is technically still time for him to turn things around. However, the Angels cutting bait with him so quickly is a pretty damning indictment of the pick, and represents a wasted opportunity when guys like Corbin Carroll and George Kirby were still on the board.