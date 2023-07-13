Grading the first half of each Angels reliever
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Jacob Webb
Much like Chris Devenski, Jacob Webb was a minor league signing that has turned from a guy with relatively no expectations to one of the Angels most reliable relievers this season.
He has a 2.49 ERA in 20 appearances and 21.2 innings pitched. He's been a guy Phil Nevin can call upon in just about any situation and expect to get the job done. He's allowed runs in just four of his 20 outings. Again, there's just not much more you could've asked for from a minor league free agent.
Grade: A
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Chase Silseth
Chase Silseth was called up in a surprise move to try and fortify the bullpen. The Halos had been developing him as a starter only to suddenly change course and see what he can provide out of the bullpen. It started off well, but didn't finish the way they had hoped.
Through his first three appearances, Silseth had five hitless innings in which he showcased some increased velocity and impressive results. Silseth then had to throw 73 pitches out of nowhere because of the ineffectiveness of Jose Suarez, and was asked to replace Suarez in the rotation a week later. Both of those appearances didn't go well.
Since reverting back to the bullpen again, the results were different. The velocity wasn't quite as high, and he allowed four runs in his seven innings across four appearances. The Angels finally sent him back down to AAA to stretch back out as a starter where they will hopefully not change courses again.
Grade: C