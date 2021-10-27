Every baseball fan has once dreamed of the moment that Eric Wagaman had on Sept. 16 with the Angels. As children, we all envisioned ourselves, whether in the backyard or just sitting our room, hitting a home run for our favorite team. It's a fantasy for most people, but Wagaman actually was able to live it out.

Trailing against the White Sox in the bottom of the second inning on Monday, Wagaman was down 2-1 in the count. A breaking ball was left hanging for the Southern California native, and he made it hurt. Wagaman recorded the first home run of his career, rounding the bases for the team he grew up rooting for.

ERIC WAGAMAN JUST DRILLED HIS 1ST BIG LEAGUE SHOT💥@Angels | #RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/c0GXw1LEGe — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) September 17, 2024

The next night? He does it again.

Eric Wagaman - Los Angeles Angels (2)

pic.twitter.com/z7vv62EPas — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) September 18, 2024

Wagaman, like several other Angels prospects, was called up to the big leagues in September. Through his first seven games, he has registered 16 total bases.

“It's definitely pretty special, especially because of all the family and friends that I have here tonight,” Wagaman told MLB.com after nabbing his first hit on Sept. 15. “It felt good to get the first one out of the way. I feel like I've taken a couple good swings and they haven't fallen, but it's part of the game.”

The 27-year-old was born in Mission Viejo, CA and played college ball at Orange Coast College. He spent time in Double-A and Triple-A this season, smacking 17 home runs, 28 doubles and four triples in 121 games across the two leagues.

Wagaman joins a long line of SoCal players to suit up for the Angels in 2024, including Griffin Canning, Hans Crouse, Aaron Hicks, Keston Hiura, Mickey Moniak, Kevin Pillar, Patrick Sandoval and Taylor Ward.

Watching Wagaman succeed this much has them further questioning whether or not the Angels even bring back Anthony Rendon. Wagaman, also a third baseman, has two more home runs than Rendon this season. GM Perry Minasian's biggest decision this offseason is whether or not to bring Rendon back or just eat the contract and cut him loose. He has two years remaining after this year.

Wagaman is also not the only Angels player to crank his first home run at the MLB level. Jordyn Adams collected home run No. 1 on Sept. 11 against the Twins. The Angels have been limping to the finish line, but at least some youngsters have been given the opportunity to live out the chance of playing Major League Baseball, and finding some power along the way.