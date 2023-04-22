How many perfect games are there in Los Angeles Angels history?
Last season, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays. This was a very memorable game, as Anthony Rendon homered left-handed and Detmers what many felt was his coming out party. The southpaw was masterful that night, facing just one over the minimum. He walked Taylor Walls in the sixth. That's it.
That shows how hard it is to throw a perfect game. A walk, a hit-by-pitch, an error, anything can ruin it. The Angels have 12 no-hitters in their franchise history. Nolan Ryan is responsible for four of them. Bo Belinsky threw the first one back in 1962. Who can forget the combined no-no after the death of Tyler Skaggs? That's one of two combined no-no's in Angels history.
No-hitters aren't common obviously, but we usually see one or two every season nowadays. There are only 23 perfect games in MLB history. Do any belong to the Angels?
The Los Angeles Angels have one perfect game in the history of the franchise. Mike Witt isn't just the best Angels player to wear number 39 in franchise history. He's arguably one of the five best starting pitchers in the history of this franchise, and is the author of the only perfect game in Angels history.
The date was September 30, 1984. The final game of the 1984 season between the California Angels and the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Neither team was heading to the postseason, so the game was pretty meaningless until we saw what happened that day.
That Rangers team won just 69 games that season, but there were still some notable players in their lineup that day. Mickey Rivers led off. Gary Ward hit third with Lance Parrish hitting behind him.
Witt threw a perfect game against the Rangers and struck out 10. The crazy thing is, every pitch had a ton of pressure. The Angels only won that game 1-0. One mistake would've tied the game. Charlie Hough was brilliant for Texas, Witt was obviously better.
One Rangers pinch hitter Marv Foley hit a lazy ground ball to second, Witt would etch himself into the history books as the first (and so far only) Angel to complete a perfect game.
The question is, who's next? Shohei Ohtani is the obvious answer with how insane he looks right now, but plenty of random pitchers throw perfect games. Phillip Humber threw one for the White Sox in 2012. Dallas Braden did it on Mother's Day in 2009 vs. the Rays. You truly never know.