Is Angels’ late-bloomer at Triple-A the true answer in right field?
Bryce Teodosio has been on fire to start the 2024 season.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels have an all-world outfielder and perennial MVP candidate in center field. Though he may have seen his skills diminish just a little bit over the past few seasons, Mike Trout is still an elite outfielder.
But the same cannot be said for the rest of the Angels outfield, especially in right field. During the early going, Angels manager Ron Washington has been using a combination of Aaron Hicks, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell. The trio is a combined 6-for-45 (.133) with only one extra-base hit between the three of them.
It may be early, but most Angels fans can tell that this isn't going to work. But maybe there's hope down on the farm. LA's front office has continually shown a willingness to quickly promote players to the big leagues. Maybe it's time for Bryce Teodosio to get his chance. The outfielder was a non-roster invitee to Angels spring training this year, and he's looked the part of a big-leaguer thus far since his demotion.
Teodosio is not a former first-round draft pick like Nolan Schanuel or Zach Neto. Nope, the 24-year-old was a four-year player at the University of Clemson who the Angels signed as a free agent in 2021. During his college career, Teodosio hit just .211/.319/.408. No, really.
Teodosio's minor league career hasn't seen much improvement. The outfielder has hit just .217/.308/.354 during three-plus seasons in the Angels farm system. But this year, Teodosio is off to a hot-start with a .429/.433/.750 slash line and four triples during the first week-plus of the Triple-A season.
Do the Halos have a late-bloomer on their hands in Teodosio, or is the youngster just just riding the wave of early-season success? Given how poorly the Angels outfield has performed this season, does it really matter?
Teodosio isn't going to be a star; he doesn't possess top-level tools. But Teodosio does get the most out of his two best attributes. Teodosio can flat out fly around the base paths with next-level speed. He's got four stolen bases this season and 53 during his minor league career. Washington has already spoken about his desire to run early and often in 2024. Teodosio could certainly help the Halos in that department.
Teodosio is also a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder. That same speed that allows him to swipe so many bags also comes in handy while tracking down balls in the outfield. Adell grades out an above-average defender, but Hicks and Moniak certainly do not. Teodosio would add both speed and defense to an outfield that lacks both.
Though it's still early in the season, this situation may deserve a closer look. If Teodosio keeps playing at such a high level, he may force the Angels' hand. Not every player finds success immediately in this league, and Teodosio may be the latest example of that -- if the Angels would only give him a shot.