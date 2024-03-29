Mike Trout showing out while rest of Angels fall flat is a very familiar vibe
New year, same problems.
By Drew Koch
Stop me if you've heard this one before. Mike Trout goes 1-for-3 with a home run, but the Los Angeles Angels still lose the game. Sadly, this is a scenario that's all too familiar to Angels fans and one that will likely continue to haunt this year's team if LA's Opening Day performance is an indicator of what's to come.
The Halos were eviscerated by the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day. Granted, it would've been nice for the new-look Angels to have a few games under their belt before making a trip to the East Coast to play the team with the best record in the American League from a season ago, but the schedule makers didn't agree.
Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes looked like he had his Cy Young stuff from two years ago after dismantling Angels' hitters over the course of six innings. Other than Trout's solo homer in the first inning, not a single Angels batter reached base safely. Think about that for a moment. If you remove Trout's first at-bat, LA was 0-for-18 against Burnes.
But things didn't get any better once Burnes left the game. The Angels only managed one more hit off the Baltimore relief corps. Luis Rengifo's double off reliever Dillon Tate was the only hit Los Angeles recorded on Thursday. Were it not for a pair of walks courtesy of Tate and a throwing error on Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo, Trout's homer might have been the only run LA scored all game.
This type of production from the Angels' bats has to have Trout scratching his head. The Halos couldn't have asked for a better start than the leadoff blast from the three-time MVP. However, the Angels pitching staff didn't even allow the team to maintain the lead beyond the first inning. The O's scored two runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Los Angeles struck out 14 times, recorded just two hits, and committed one error. This is not the start that Trout or manager Ron Washington envisioned for the 2024 season. The Angels need to get runners on base, use their team speed and good baserunning in order to put pressure on the defense, and manufacture runs.
Shohei Ohtani isn't walking back into that clubhouse. In fact, if the Angels aren't careful, Trout may be the next one looking to leave town.