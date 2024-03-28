Jo Adell receives one last chance after Angels reveal Opening Day roster
The former first-round pick has survived the roster crunch once again.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels revealed their Opening Day roster post-Shohei Ohtani. The perennial All-Star, two-time AL MVP, and two-way superstar signed a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason.
Despite Ohtani joining the Halos' crosstown rival, Mike Trout is still in Anaheim. The three-time MVP is celebrating his 14th season wearing a Angels' uniform. Trout is hopeful for a bounce-back season in 2024 after managing to find the field in just 82 games last year.
The other mainstay joining Trout on the Opening Day roster is Anthony Rendon. A punching bag for so many years since joining the Halos, Rendon is finally healthy heading into Opening Day. How long he stays that way is anyone's guess. During his previous four seasons in the Angels' organization, Rendon has only played 200 games.
Jo Adell receives one last chance after Angels reveal Opening Day roster
The biggest surprise, if you can call it that, on the Angels roster is Jo Adell. The failed prospect is receiving one last chance to prove that he can be a major leaguer. His previous attempts have seen the former first-round pick fall on his face. Throughout his career, Adell has hit just .214/.259/.366.
Adell's inclusion on the roster comes at the expense of Jake Marisnick. The former Houston Astros outfielder has outplayed almost everyone this spring, but Marisnick will not be rewarded with a spot on the Opening Day roster. Instead, the 32-year-old will start the year in Triple-A.
The Angels have a very young infield. Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Luis Rengifo, Brandon Drury join Rendon on the infield dirt. Logan O'Hoppe will set up behind the plate and be backed up by Matt Thaiss. Joining Trout and Adell in the outfield are Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, and Aaron Hicks. Miguel Sanó will act as the Halos' DH this season.
On the pitching side of things, Patrick Sandoval will get the ball for Game 1 of 162 today. The rest of the Angels Opening Day rotation will feature Chase Silseth, Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, and Griffin Canning.
The bullpen will be without free agent signee Robert Stephenson, who'll start the year on the IL. But the Angels' relief corps consists of Matt Moore, Carlos Estevez, Jose Soriano, Guillermo Zuñiga, Jose Suarez, Jose Cisnero, Luis Garica, and Adam Cimber.
While most Angels fans have a sinking feeling about this team following the departure of Ohtani, this year's club will be entering the 2024 season with a chip on their shoulder. If the Angels are able to remain healthy, don't count them out in the chase for the AL West division crown.