Angels veteran outfielder seems to be betting on Jo Adell's downfall
Jake Marisnick is reportedly remaining in the Angels organization.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels released Drew Pomeranz on Sunday. The former All-Star was attempting to make a comeback after injuries halted his career. Pomeranz hasn't appeared on a major league mound since 2021.
But another Angels' non-roster invitee surprisingly decided to accept an outright assignment to Triple-A. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Jake Marisnick could have requested his release as well, but instead decided to remain with the Angels organization.
Given how well Marisnick played this spring, it's rather odd that the former Houston Astos outfielder didn't ask to be set free from his contract. But maybe Marisnick is playing the long game; or the not-so-long game if Jo Adell continues to produce the way he has in the past.
Marisnick played well enough this spring to earn a spot on the Angels Opening Day roster. In 22 Cactus League games, Marisnick hit .302/.333/.558 with three home runs, seven RBI, and five stolen bases. But the Halos outfield is rather full at the moment. In addition to Adell, the Angels will be running out Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, and Aaron Hicks.
Unforunately for Marisnick, Ward and Trout were locks to be on the Angels Opening Day roster, Hicks has outplayed almost everyone this spring, and the pair of Moniak and Adell are out of minor league options. But by staying within the Angels organization, Marisnick is setting himself up well for an early-season call-up.
Angels fans know all too well how tenuous Adell's spot on the roster truly is, and that's likely something that Marisnick knows as well. Adell, a former first-round pick, has hit just .214/.259/.366 since making his major league debut in 2020 and is generally seen as a bust.
But given that Adell posted a .522 slugging percentage this spring, there was not an immediate need for the Angels to jettison the 24-year-old before the 2024 season began. There is a chance, albeit a small one, that new skipper Ron Washington might be able to tap into something that previous managers weren't. If so, Adell possesses the type of skillset that can see him become a solid contributor in the major leagues.
But Marisnick, along with most of the Angels fanbase, have seen this song and dance before. Adell will be given a chance to prove that he has what it takes to be part of the active roster, but if he fails, Marisnick will be the next man up.