Joe Maddon mohawk story sums up the LA Angels season perfectly
On Sunday Night Baseball, it was revealed that LA Angels Manager Joe Maddon got a mohawk haircut to try to shake things up for the Halos after their 12th straight loss. Wondering why nobody heard of this until then? Well, that's because Maddon was fired just before that 13th game.
He got the mohawk but was fired before he could show his team. What was supposed to be a hilarious and brilliant move by a Championship-winning manager turned into yet another sad story surrounding his unfortunate firing. This story seemed to sum up the Angels' season so far perfectly.
Remember when many thought the Angels' bullpen would be stout after the additions of Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera? Everyone remembers, but those two have regressed and are having down years.
Remember when Anthony Rendon blamed injuries for his struggles in 2021? Unfortunately, many do, but unfortunately many have seen him perform at a similar level this season. Remember when Taylor Ward was on top of the world? Well, he still is, but the injury gods cursed him and kept him out of the last nine games.
The LA Angels can't catch a break in 2022, whether it was Joe Maddon or anyone else.
Joe Maddon is far from the only member of the LA Angels who can't have anything break right for them in 2022. Remember, the team as a whole started out 27-17. This collapse has taken an entire team. It's taken an entire franchise. And since Maddon's been fired, it hasn't gotten much better.
The team is 2-4 under Phil Nevin. They will likely get Ward back from injury very soon, which will be a major relief for this organization, but will have a tough Freeway Series starting Tuesday night against the crosstown Los Angeles Dodgers.
If the team wants to make a statement, they'll need to take at least one in Dodger Stadium in this two-game series.