3 Angels relievers not on the 40-man roster most likely to see big league action this year
3) LA Angels reliever Jacob Webb has had success at the MLB level
The Angels signed Jacob Webb to a minor league deal soon after they traded three arms to acquire Hunter Renfroe. Webb provides depth to a team that had just sent part of it to Milwaukee, and I liked the move at the time.
Webb is a pitcher Perry Minasian is familiar with as both were with the Braves organization. Despite the fact that he didn't pitch at all at the big league level in 2022, Webb does have some success at this level.
A 2.47 ERA in 78 appearances is certainly nothing to scoff at. The 3.99 FIP suggests he's gotten pretty lucky with his sparkling ERA, but he could still be a guy worth giving a shot to at some point.
Webb has made three appearances this spring and has three scoreless innings. Webb has walked two and allowed two hits, but all that matters is the zero in the run column.
Webb dealt with injury and struggled in the minors last season splitting time with Atlanta and Arizona's systems as he posted an ERA over 6.00 in 34 appearances, but looked like a fine low-leverage reliever in 2021 at the big league level for the Braves.
Webb not being on the 40-man hurts his chances at an Opening Day spot but his familiarity with Perry Minasian along with his success at the MLB level gives him a leg up on the others who aren't on the 40-man roster.