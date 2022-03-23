LA Angels avoid arbitration with 3 key pieces and agree to terms on deals for 2022
The LA Angels have come to terms with Max Stassi, Mike Mayers, and Tyler Wade on deals for 2022--avoiding arbitration. Stassi will reportedly receive $3 million for 2022, Mayers will get $2.15 million, and Wade will earn $825K. These are all good figures for the Angels.
Paying a catcher who has the talent to be one of the better catchers in the league is a true steal for the Halos if he stays healthy. Stassi in these past two years has recorded a 112 OPS+ and has averaged 27 bombs, 76 RBIs, and 78 runs per 162 games.
Add that in with his pitch framing, which is top tier in this league, and you have one of the better catchers in baseball. The reason he doesn't get praised as one of the better catchers in baseball nationally is simply due to the fact that in these past couple seasons he's only played 118 games out of a possible 222. When he's on the field, though, he's on his game.
It's not just Max Stassi's deal where the LA Angels got good value but also in their deals for Mike Mayers and Tyler Wade.
Max Stassi's deal is a steal for the LA Angels, but so were the deals for Mike Mayers and Tyler Wade. As for Mayers, the Angels get a quality bullpen pitcher who's coming off back-to-back years for just over $2 million. That's solid value, as Mayers has recorded a 3.34 ERA and 1.181 WHIP since he made the move to Los Angeles.
Mayers is going to be a key component to a very strong 2022 Angels bullpen after the major additions of Aaron Loup, Archie Bradley, and Ryan Tepera this offseason. Mayers has struck out 11.4 batters per nine frames and gone 7-5 in his two years with the Angels.
The interesting thing about the deal with Wade is that Wade actually might start and see lots and lots of playing time this season. He's arguably the best middle infielder the Angels have (other than David Fletcher) due to his strong defense and superb speed/baserunning ability.
On his last team, the New York Yankees, he was put in late in ballgames consistently on the base paths as a pinch runner because the team wanted to take advantage of his speed and snag some extra bases. That value at less than $1 million is terrific. He's absolutely not a bona fide, legit, quality starting shortstop/second baseman in the Bigs. But for less than a million, the Angels got good value for the utility infielder.
The Angels have turned their offseason around as of late. Since the lockout ended, they started slow but finished strong by solidifying a standout bullpen and striking good value on deals for these three important players they avoided arbitration with.