LA Angels solidify fantastic bullpen with another perfect signing
The LA Angels have officially added a proven bullpen staple to their set of relievers in free agent Ryan Tepera. Tepera was one of the most prized bullpen pitchers on the free agent market and was considered a brilliant fit for the Halos. He certainly was and is, as he has six years of experience pitching in the American League and has experience pitching in big games too.
The standout reliever began last season with the Cubs, but finished it with the White Sox. He finished strong, too, as he posted a 2.50 ERA and 176 ERA+ in 22 games with the Sox in 2021. He's on the incline as he signs onto the Angels, and has had a good last couple of years in general.
Since 2020, he's recorded a fantastic 3.07 ERA, 143 ERA+, and 2.88 FIP. He can pitch, and he can pitch really well. He's struck out 11.5 batters per nine in these last two seasons, only allowed 5.7 hits per nine, and only given up 0.7 home runs per nine. This was the second bullpen signing of the day for the Angels on Thursday, as they just brought in Archie Bradley as well.
The Ryan Tepera signing completes what is a very strong LA Angels bullpen for 2022.
Also, a two-year/$14 million deal for Ryan Tepera is not an overpayment from the LA Angels. Sure, it's not some amazing steal, but it works and is worth it for both sides. With the Halos not improving the starting rotation all that much this offseason, it was vital to improve the bullpen very much.
They have certainly done that, as Tepera is not just a standout pitcher in the regular season, but the postseason as well. In his last three postseasons, he has pitched in five games; recording just a 1.50 ERA and .111 BAA in six innings. He only walked one batter and gave up just two hits.
The Angels could find themselves in the playoffs THIS year, now that they have achieved a terrific bullpen to add on to all the key players who WILL be back from injury this season. The fans want Mike Trout in the playoffs, and there's a legit shot at that now.