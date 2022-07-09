Why LA Angels' bench-clearing brawl was best thing for Ryan Tepera, Raisel Iglesias
When the LA Angels got in their famous bench-clearing brawl with the Seattle Mariners in their series finale against them in the most recent series between the two teams, both Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera were two of the nine Halos suspended.
Iglesias got two games, and Tepera got three. Tepera's suspension ended up getting reduced to two games. Before his suspension, however, he had pitched in a couple of games while the suspension was revealed and looked very nice.
The same could be said about Iglesias, who also had pitched two games in the same span and looked great. It's a big deal because, the two of them are high-profile bullpen arms who simply haven't had their usual performance this season.
Iglesias left the fight with a 3.91 ERA and 2-4 record. That's certainly down compared to his career 3.09 ERA and 11-8 record in the last two years. Tepera left the fight with a 3.94 ERA and 3.97 FIP. That's compared to a career 3.50 ERA and 3.98 FIP. He was yet to look like himself again as well.
After the fight, though, Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias have combined for four appearances and zero earned runs allowed.
Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias went four combined innings for the LA Angels in those next two appearances each and only walked one total batter (Iglesias). They also only allowed one total hit (Tepera).
When the Halos got in this fight, it proved that they were still playing hard and fighting for each other. Sure enough, two of the veteran leaders of this pitching staff have clearly been rejuvenated after they showed how much fire is still burning inside them in what was supposed to be a lost season for this club.
Sure, it also cost them games via suspension, but the fight they showed teased that the Halos aren't done just yet. It was easy to feel those vibes, and the fight also showed how much they are still willing to go to war with their brothers. Sure enough, these two vets have clearly looked like different beasts since the battle.
The fight appears to maybe be what's best for them. They've established momentum, and now have regained some solid stats over the course of the season. Iglesias now has a 3.62 ERA, a .184 BAA, and a 0.842 WHIP (!). Tepera now has a 3.69 ERA, a .186 BAA, and a 1.011 WHIP.
These two massive free agent signings from the offseason are necessary to this team's success. If these next couple of outings after the fight indicate anything, it just may indicate that a spark has been lit underneath them, and that they still have plenty in store for this 2022 season.