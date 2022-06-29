New view of LA Angels-Mariners brawl from field level is incredible
The LA Angels and Seattle Mariners got into quite the bench-clearing brawl on Sunday, and it may have been just what the Halos needed. That's because it proved that the Angels still are showing plenty of fire during a tough season.
They really rallied behind their franchise player in Mike Trout getting thrown at in the head multiple times. Unfortunately, suspensions arose for both sides, which was completely preventable by the M's not throwing at Trout's head twice on purpose. Still, however, it seemed to energize Anaheim.
The Halos won the game after it was resumed, and then won again on Monday. A new angle of the fight video just dropped, however, which makes the whole thing even more epic. It was posted by "travel.by.lance" on Instagram:
This view of the LA Angels-Seattle Mariners bench-clearing brawl adds even more entertainment to the situation.
This view of the fight gives a much closer look at LA Angels' RP Ryan Tepera sparring with Mariners OF Jesse Winker, who started the fight after getting hit by Angel Starting Pitcher Andrew Wantz. It misses the beginning of Tepera and Winker's battle, but still catches plenty of it.
Both players were suspended, but luckily Tepera only got three games to Winker's seven. It's easy to see why the Mariners are so angry at the Angels. In a year where the M's were expected to win the division, they are fourth in the AL West and have dropped FIVE of eight to the Angels--despite five of the eight games being in Seattle.
If things continue going this way for the Mariners, 2022 will be their 21st straight season missing the playoffs. They already have the longest playoff drought in sports. Of course they're going to try to smoke Trout, who fathers their franchise as the all-time Home Run leader against the Mariners (53 home runs against Seattle).
The hope was that they would handle their anger with class, but that of course proved to not be the case for Seattle. The Angels clearly didn't take that lightly, and beat them both with their knuckles and on the baseball field.