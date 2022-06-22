Seattle Mariners serve up perfect Father's Day tribute for Mike Trout
LA Angels' franchise player Mike Trout has been considered the Seattle Mariners' daddy for a long time now. He's slashed .325/.428/.668 (1.097 OPS) against them in his 172 outings he's gone head-to-head with them.
In the first four games of this recent five-game series the Halos have played against the Mariners, he homered three times. Sunday, however, was Father's Day, and the Mariners gave him quite the tremendous gift: A fastball down the pipe.
Taking it yard, it was his 52nd homer against Seattle in his career. He is now tied for first in history for most home runs against the Mariners in a career (Rafael Palmeiro).
It was also his 32nd home run in T-Mobile Park. He already set that record 12 bombs ago. It was only fitting for the M's to shower him with a great gift while he was in town for Father's Day.
LA Angels' CF Mike Trout destroys no team as much as he destroys the Seattle Mariners.
Mike Trout has driven in 130 runs when playing against the Seattle Mariners. He's scored 137 runs. The Mariners seriously might as well go ahead and call him their daddy. He practically owns the entire franchise. Hitting 10 triples in those 172 games also speaks to how impressive his run against Seattle is and has always been.
Trout is having yet another dominant season; slashing .290/.387/.652 (1.038 OPS) while also clubbing 21 jacks and batting in 43 runs. Scoring 47 runs himself, he is the ultimate complete hitter. 15 doubles is impressive, and so is his absurd 192 OPS+.
Again, that slugging percentage is higher than anyone's in baseball, and even higher than any slugging percentage he himself has ever had in his legendary career. To do this in a year where offense is down across the entire game just adds to his ridiculous resume as a player.
To have it all come full circle, Trout batted .300 against his sons up in Seattle for the road series, scoring five times and driving in NINE runs in just five games. The Halos can't wait until their next trip to Seattle.