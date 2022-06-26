LA Angels show fire in epic, old school bench-clearing brawl
The LA Angels just got in the most epic bench-clearing brawl with their rival Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Andrew Wantz hit Jesse Winker in the backside with a fastball and things escalated from there. Check out the action right here:
It's unclear as to why Winker and the Mariner bench got so upset at Wantz accidentally hitting them with a pitch, but the brawl that followed was can't miss television.
As the above video shows, it was one for the ages. One that baseball fans don't get to see too often. Heck, even Anthony Rendon, who just had surgery on his wrist, physically assaulted Winker:
Angels Closer Raisel Iglesias did NOT take things well with his former teammate in Winker (Cincinnati), even wanting to get back out there after the benches came back. Iglesias was about to continue taking care of business before his teammates held him back from starting what would have been a THIRD fight:
LA Angels Relief Pitcher Raisel Iglesias even launched an entire sunflower seed-bag holder at the Mariner dugout:
The only unfortunate part about that, however, was that Raisel Iglesias ended up getting ejected along with some of his LA Angels teammates. Wantz and Ryan Tepera were ejected too, and so was Angel Manager Phil Nevin. On the M's side, Winker, Scott Servais, J.P. Crawford, and Julio Rodriguez were tossed.
Luckily, no Angels were injured in this battle. In fact, they even had their most injured player in Rendon getting in on the action, as previously mentioned. ESPN's Jeff Passan even used that to take a shot at the Tampa Bay Rays, which was hilarious:
Between Mike Trout owning their entire franchise, not making the playoffs since 2001, and the Halos beating up on them this year, the Mariners had to try to take their anger out on the Halos physically. Unfortunately, however, the Angels know how to fight back AND they didn't have any more guys ejected than the M's.
It was another tough look for the Mariners organization. Even a tougher look than the guy who started it getting shoved in the face by a player who's not even physically healthy enough to play.