The best Angels player to wear number 50
The Los Angeles Angels have had only six players wear number 50. You'd probably ask yourself why for a number that should be fairly popular like 50 have there only been six players to wear it? The answer is pretty simple. It's retired.
Jimmie Reese served as the Angels conditioning coach for 23 seasons, beginning in 1972 and working until the day he passed away in 1994. That right there should tell you how dedicated this man was to the Angels franchise, and shows you why the number is retired.
Six players have worn number 50 in Angels history, and none of the six have worn it for more than one season.
Jack Hamilton is the best player to wear number 50 in Angels history
Jack Hamilton spent parts of two seasons with the Angels. He was acquired in a trade with the Mets in 1967 and had a really nice season for the Halos wearing number 50.
The right-hander went 9-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 26 appearances (20 starts). He gave the Angels 119.1 innings and had a 3.56 FIP. Considering the player they gave up had an ERA over 8.00 in New York, I think it's safe to say the Halos got the better end of this trade.
Hamilton would switch numbers to number 24 for the 1968 season. He'd pitch well, but was traded to Cleveland that offseason.
Number 50 is remembered for Reese, and rightfully so. Hamilton is the best of a very short list of players to wear number 50, and will be in that position forever.