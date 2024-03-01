Angel fan’s Mike Trout Hollywood sign is both amazing and sad at the same time
Now that's a true Angels fan.
By Drew Koch
Southern California is dotted with several iconic landmarks. Of course, there's the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the greatest celebrities of generations past and present have been immortalized with their star along the pathway. It's essentially Cooperstown for actors, actresses, and musicians.
There's also Santa Monica Pier, which is covered in rides, games, and street performers set to entertain visitors on a daily basis. But one of the most renowned features surrounding the Los Angeles area is the Hollywood Sign. The 45-foot letters, situated just outside of Burbank, are a reminder of the glitz and glamour of the film industry that is rooted throughout the foothills of southern California.
A passionate Los Angeles Angels fan decided to take his version of Hollywood sign on the road to Tempe, Arizona and pay tribute to the greatest player in team history. Beyond the outfield fence at Diablo Stadium were the letters T-R-O-U-T.
Angel fan’s Mike Trout Hollywood sign is both amazing and sad at the same time
While not as large as the Hollywood sign in LA, one of Mike Trout's biggest fans was on hand during the club's spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and proudly displayed the All-Star's name just outside the Angels spring training complex.
The unnamed fan had his craftsmanship on full display, and it didn't go unnoticed by by Trout himself. The three-time MVP responded to the post on his social media account by saying, 'Love it' with a two hands raised emoji.
But it must be said that the sign itself had a bit of a tilt to it. The fan's Trout sign was placed on a hill and was on a slant downward. Angels fans are hopeful that the sign is not an omen of things to come in 2024. Trout has endured some injury-plagued seasons in the past, so the hope is that this faux pas was due to uneven substrate and not the fan's prediction for the upcoming season.
The Los Angeles Angels have dealt with enough bad news this offseason. Shohei Ohtani left for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arte Moreno is sticking it out (much to the dismay of the fanbase), and newly-signed reliever Robert Stephenson is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Angels are looking for something to break their way.