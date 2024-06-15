LA Angels GM Perry Minasian’s comments give hope that team will avoid total fire sale
By Drew Koch
If you're a fan of the Los Angeles Angels, no matter which way you turn, it feels as if every MLB commentator, insider, and pundit is telling you that your favorite team will be one of the biggest sellers at this year's trade deadline.
And most Angels fans understand why. After losing the biggest star in the sport to their crosstown rival and seeing three-time MVP Mike Trout land on the IL, it's hard to envision a path to the playoffs — even in a weakened AL West Division.
But while a number of Angels fans fear the worst with the upcoming MLB trade deadline a little over a month away, general manager Perry Minasian threw cold water on the idea of an outright fire sale ahead of the July 30 deadline.
The Angels' GM told MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, "You don’t see a lot of moves in early June. But we'll be prepared for everything. But yes, in theory guys who have expiring contracts are easier [to trade] than the guys who have control and will be part of this team going forward. It’s a case-by-case basis.”
Minasian's comments don't necessarily absolve the Halos from considering trades that might include players like Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo, but it does seem as if the Angels are looking to go through a full-on rebuild.
Young players like first baseman Nolan Schanuel, shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, and even outfielder Jo Adell would all appear to be safe at the MLB trade deadline. However, those players who are on expiring contracts may as well pack their bags.
Second baseman Brandon Drury (if healthy), outfielder Kevin Pillar, and relief pitcher Hunter Strickland may all have new addresses later this summer.
Whether or not that's a relief depends on how Angels fans view the team's long-term outlook. With no top-100 prospects in the Angels farm system, one has to wonder if the Halos would be better over the long haul parting ways with the likes of Ward, Anderson, and Rengifo if it brought back significant upgrades to LA's stockpile of minor league talent.
At the moment, Minasian is holding fast to the idea that the Angels won't undergo a teardown fire sale. As the MLB trade deadline gets closer, and more teams start making competitive offers, that line of thinking may change. But for now, Angels fans can take a deep breath.