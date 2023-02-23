3 moves Angels fans can be jealous their AL West rivals made
The Los Angeles Angels have had a very productive offseason. They've added seven new players to the MLB roster in an effort to improve a team that won just 73 games last season. The Halos have been needing depth for years and finally have it.
The chances of this team making the playoffs are as high as they've been in years. Unfortunately, they're forced to play in one of the toughest divisions in baseball which has four teams trying their hardest to win. That's something no other division can say.
Even with the good offseason the Angels have had, other teams in the division have improved. Some moves these AL West division rivals made should make Angels fans jealous.
1) LA Angels fans should be jealous of the Rangers signing Jacob deGrom
When healthy, Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball. He has the most dominant stuff I've ever seen, and has two Cy Youngs to prove it. The problem is, he hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons.
deGrom finished this past season healthy and looked like the deGrom of old. He did have tightness in the Spring, but that's considered to be very minor.
The deGrom contract is pretty insane, guaranteeing him five years and $185 million. With deGrom's injury history, it's unlikely that it'll age very well, but he's worth the risk. If deGrom is remotely healthy, the Rangers got a steal with this deal.
The Angels added Tyler Anderson who's a safer bet to take the ball every six days, but Angels fans can be jealous that a division rival got someone as good as deGrom as their ace. Choosing reliability over the upside makes a lot of sense with the injury concerns the Halos have on their roster, but Angels fans can only dream about a deGrom Ohtani one-two punch at the top of their rotation. Would be the best duo in the game.