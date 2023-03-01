MLB important Dates for the 2023 Season
Happy March, Angels fans! Later this month we'll see the Los Angeles Angels play a game that counts. The Angels are healthy (for now) and have played some really good baseball this spring (again, so far). Players are ramping up and starting to play a bit more consistently. We've seen just about every notable player play in at least one game.
For now, we still have to look forward to this 2023 season, one that is crucial for the Angels. There are some key dates and deadlines we will need to keep in mind during the course of the season. Some are self-explanatory, and others you may not have thought about.
MLB important Dates for the 2023 Season
March 30 - Opening Day: Every single team is scheduled to play on Thursday, March 30th, in a day that should be considered a federal holiday. The Angels open the 2023 season in Oakland with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.
April 7 - Home Opener: The Angels open their home slate against a really good opponent, the Toronto Blue Jays. That's the seventh game of the season for the Halos, so it's possible we see Ohtani pitch that game, but with the way Nevin wants to maximize his starts, I doubt it. It's still a crucial three-game series for the Angels against a top team in the AL.
July 9-11 - MLB Draft: The MLB Draft is scheduled to take place from July 9-11, which overlaps with the all-star game. The Angels will be picking 11th overall in the draft. They forfeited their second-round pick to sign Tyler Anderson, so after their first pick they won't be on the clock until the third round, 79th overall.
July 11 - MLB All-Star Game: Health is always a concern, but if the team does stay healthy, the Angels should have at least Trout and Ohtani in Seattle for the All-Star Game. It's possible they have some other first-time all-stars as well. The Home Run Derby as usual is the day before, and it's possible the Angels are represented there with all of the power hitters they have.
July 31 - MLB Trade Deadline: There isn't an announced trade deadline as of yet, but I assume it will take place on July 31st like it used to. Last season it took place on August 2nd because of the lockout, but now that there is no lockout I expect it to return to its old date.
October 3 - MLB Postseason Begins: For now, the postseason is scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Last season this was pushed back further because of the lockout, but again, there is no lockout this season. The regular season ends on October 1st. Let's hope the Angels are playing beyond that date.
November 4 - World Series Begins: This is a tentative date, but the World Series for now is scheduled for November 4. The Angels are not favorites by any means to get there, but hey, stranger things have happened right?