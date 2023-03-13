3 biggest losers of Angels Spring Training so far
The Los Angeles Angels have had a nice spring so far. They've seen some players like Ben Joyce impress and push for roster spots that most people wouldn't have projected them to have. They've seen players like Anthony Rendon bounce back from lost seasons and contribute.
They've seen Tucker Davidson look like a legitimate MLB pitcher and the favorite as of now for the sixth starter spot. The team as a whole has looked pretty good and has Angels fans excited for the regular season.
With all of the good, there's still some bad. There're three players in particular who have had bad springs and as a result could lose playing time, or their jobs as a whole.
1. LA Angels outfielder Jo Adell has struggled mightily after a hot start
Jo Adell made as good of a first impression as he could've made this spring after the disappointing start he's had to his career. He came to camp looking as motivated as ever. He then whacked a home run in his first Spring Training at-bat and looked good laying off pitches he might've swung at in seasons past. Since that first game, things have gone downhill for the former first round pick.
Adell is tied for the team lead in at-bats with 25. Despite the opportunity of playing time, Adell has done very little with it. He has five hits in those at-bats, one of which was the aforementioned home run. That's the only long ball he's hit. What's most disappointing, is he has struck out 12 times in those at-bats.
Adell's biggest issue has been simply putting the bat on the ball and he's continued to struggle with that. With Adell's strength and speed, I still think he'd be quite the player if he can put the ball in play at a decent clip, but his inability to do so hurts him.
Adell was unlikely to make the team out of spring barring injury, but it's pretty safe to say based on the way Mickey Moniak has played that he's the sixth outfielder on the depth chart now behind the three starters, Brett Phillips, and most notably Mickey Moniak.
WIth the tools he has he's going to get the chance to play in the minors, but eventually something has to change.