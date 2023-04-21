3 options for the Angels at catcher if Logan O'Hoppe heads to the IL
2. LA Angels catcher Chad Wallach would be my choice to start most games
Chad Wallach is another uninspiring option to start. He's a career .198 hitter in 90 games. He played 12 games with the Angels last season and had five hits in 35 at-bats. Not great.
The reason I'd start Wallach over Thaiss a majority of the time would be for his glove. Wallach is known to be a solid defensive catcher, and I think he'd do a much better job on that side of the diamond than Thaiss while also providing next to nothing offensively.
Wallach has also shown signs of life in AAA this season, as he's slashed .361/.442/.556 with two home runs and eight RBI. I wouldn't put too much stock into offensive numbers in the PCL, but the way Thaiss has looked at the dish I wouldn't expect him to put up gaudy numbers like those in AAA.
In a perfect world Perry Minasian swings a trade for a catcher if O'Hoppe has to miss extended time. The reality of the situation is there just aren't catchers available on the trade market right now without the Angels having to give up a package they'd regret.
Adding Wallach to the roster wouldn't be hard, as the Angels have a 40-man spot open after removing David Fletcher.
If I'm deciding between Wallach and Thaiss, give me the better defender and the hotter hitter to start a majority of the time. They should at the very least split duties behind the plat.