3 Angels overreactions from Opening Day weekend
The Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a successful Opening weekend taking two out of three in Oakland. This series was frustrating because the first game was one the Angels really should have had, but it was also good because they played extremely well in the final two games and did what they should've done - won the series.
There were more good things that happened than bad in this weekend series. Every team will have its set of overreactions based on how well or how poorly they played. The sky was falling on Opening Day for this Angels team and is now blue as ever after the final two games. Let's look into some of these overreactions to the first series of the year.
LA Angels overreaction #1: Logan O'Hoppe will be the American League Rookie of the Year
The first series of the season couldn't have gone much better for Logan O'Hoppe. A week ago it was uncertain as to whether he'd even make the team or not. Max Stassi was placed on the Injured List to begin the season which cleared things up, but before, it was between O'Hoppe and Matt Thaiss for the other catcher spot.
O'Hoppe started all three games this series which was a bit surprising but the times of the games as well as the off-day helped initiate that. It's safe to say he took full advantage of those three starts.
In the first game he drove in the only run the Angels would score. In the second game, he'd drive in the first Angels run with an RBI double and would drive in another run with a sacrifice fly as well. In the third game, he'd hit a three-run homer for his first MLB home run to give the Angels a 3-0 lead and he'd get another hit later in the game as well.
Overall O'Hoppe had four hits in ten at-bats including a home run and six RBI in Oakland. He drove in the first Angels runs in all three games. He did more than Angels fans could've ever hoped for. He did this while Angels pitchers allowed three runs all series. Oakland doesn't have a good offense, but O'Hoppe looks quite good behind the plate as well.
Assuming he plays the full year with the Angels, he should be right in the thick of the AL Rookie of the Year race. While he should be in it, he'll have to go up against guys like Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Volpe, Masataka Yoshida, and others as well. It'll be tough, but it's certainly possible.