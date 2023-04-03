Grading Tyler Anderson's Angels debut
The first move the Los Angeles Angels made was signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson was nothing more than a journeyman starting pitcher before breaking out in his one year with the Dodgers, making his first all-star appearance and posting a 2.57 ERA.
While signing someone coming off of their best year isn't always the best strategy, in Anderson's case the money was extremely team-friendly and even when he wasn't at his best he was still a guy capable of eating innings. With such a young rotation, a veteran innings eater was needed.
Anderson made his Angels debut in Oakland and things couldn't have gone much better for him.
The lineup this veteran southpaw was facing was not good, to say the least. It will be one of the worst if not the worst lineup in baseball this season. Even with that in mind, he still has to execute pitches. These are still professional hitters. Anderson most definitely did not disappoint.
He'd give the Angels six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four. He did walk two and hit a batter, but Anderson was, for the most part spectacular. Three of the four hits he allowed were singles and he only allowed a runner to reach third base once and that was in the first inning.
Anderson would throw 93 pitches in the Angels' 6-0 victory. The game will be remembered for Logan O'Hoppe's first MLB home run, but Anderson's performance shouldn't be forgotten.
All I personally want from Anderson is consistent length and to give the team a chance to win. That means allowing two or three runs in six innings and letting this offense get to work. The fact that he gave them six shutout innings even surpassed my expectations.