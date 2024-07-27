LA Angels News: Mike Trout injury update, Caden Dana domination, Carlos Estevez
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels were unable to outlast the Oakland Athletics on Friday night at The A. The Halos got off to a red-hot start, putting a four-spot on the board during the first inning. But after that, the bats went quiet. Oakland rallied from four runs down and ruined what was another solid outing from reliever-turned-starter Carson Fulmer.
But while Angels fans would certainly love to see the Halos rack up more wins, the MLB trade deadline has taken centerstage in Anaheim. The Angels are an obvious seller with a sub-.500 record and a number of assets that other clubs are interested in.
But aside from the Angels' trade deadline plans, many throughout the fanbase are curious as to the status of former MVP Mike Trout. The 11-time All-Star was supposed to return to the Angels' lineup this week, but endured a setback during the first game of his rehab assignment at Triple-A. Will Trout be back this season?
LA Angels News: Mike Trout injury update after MRI
Good news, Angels fans. Despite leaving his first rehab game after just two innings, the latest injury update on Trout's condition is a good one. The All-Star slugger left his first game with the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday after experiencing soreness in his knee. But an MRI revealed no structural damage and Trout's issue was due to soreness caused by scar tissue build-up and inflammation.
This is the best possible news Angels fans could have hoped for. LA's fanbase was absolutely gutted after watching Trout walked off the field during his rehab assignment, but it sounds as if he'll be back on the field in short order.
Trout's last four seasons have been defined more by injuries than his play on the field. The three-time MVP was hoping for a healthy campaign in 2024, but that was derailed early. With the Angels' playoff chances virtually nonexistent, there's no need to rush Trout back from his injury, but it's good to hear will see him again this year.
LA Angels News: Top prospect Caden Dana dominant again
The Angels have been chastised for their seemingly underwhelming farm system. The Halos only have one player ranked among the top-100 prospects, and didn't have any at the start of the 2024 campaign.
But the Angels' top prospect just put together one of the best outings for any minor league pitcher this season. Caden Dana, who's currently down at Double-A Rocket City, just tossed a complete game on Friday night and picked up 10 strikeouts along the way. Dana is now 6-7 on the year with a 3.11 ERA and 115 punchouts in 104 innings of work. Dana has recorded six or more strikeouts in eight of his last nine games.
LA Angels News: Carlos Estevez drawing trade interest from Phillies
The Angels trade rumors are heating up, and one player that every single Halos fan knows will be gone by Tuesday afternoon is Carlos Estevez. And why shouldn't he be? The Angels' closer has been one of the few bright spots this season, but teams that don't win many games don't need a closer. That's especially true if your closer will be a free agent after the season.
That's where Estevez finds himself, and there is now a team connected to the multiple trade rumors Angels fans have heard about for nearly a month. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest in acquiring Esteves. Esteves isn't the only reliever on Philly's radar, and the Phillies won't be the only team linked to the Angels' reliever before the July 30 deadline.