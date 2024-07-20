Angels Rumors: MLB insider calls LAA players’ chances of being traded 'very high'
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels could very well be a major player at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and it will be an intriguing storyline to follow over the next several days. Obviously, the Halos will be sellers, but there are any number of ways the Angels' front office could approach the July 30 deadline.
Will LA commit to a fire sale? That's been refuted several times over the past few weeks, and while it may be the appropriate way forward and help to accelerate the rebuild, Angels owner Arte Moreno appears disinterested in tearing everything down.
Another approach, however, would be to let the market come to you. With so many likely buyers ahead of the deadline, the Angels could set a high price tag for their top assets and see how far other organizations are willing to go.
Angels Rumors: Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estévez very likely to be dealt at MLB trade deadline
But while Angels fans are eager to see who LA sends packing at the deadline, it's a safe bet that both Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez will be moved in the next week or so. MLB insider and New York Post columnist Jon Heyman was running through the list of pitchers who'll be available at the trade deadline and designated both Anderson and Estévez as 'highly likely' to be traded. The only other pitcher in that category was Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott.
Angels fans have been hearing both Anderson's and Estéves' names come up in trade rumors for the last few weeks, so these latest reports aren't necessarily new. However, as we get closer and closer to the MLB trade deadline, the rumors are sure to get more specific.
There's always a need for relievers at the trade deadline, and with Estéves slated for free agency after the 2024 season, he's all but history. As for Anderson, the additional year on his contract makes him both attractive and worth clinging to. But if the Halos get a fair deal, there's a good chance Anderson is wearing a different uniform in August.